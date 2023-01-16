Andrew Maples said he enjoys bringing theatrical productions to the Shoals that audiences can identify with and laugh along to.
That’s how he and co-director Laura Connelly decided on “The Red Velvet Cake War” to present at the Shoals Community Theatre this week.
“We’ve done several of these plays written by Jones, Hope and Wooten,” Maples said. “There are many characters a lot of people can all identify with. The storyline might sometimes be a little outlandish, but everyone knows a person who is a little crazy.”
Popular shows by Jones, Hope and Wooten Playwrights include “Dearly Beloved,” “Deliver Us from Mama,” “Farce of Nature,” among others.
Maples said “The Red Velvet Cake War” is the eighth Zodiac Players Production he and Connelly will direct together.
“I’ve always enjoyed the arts,” Maples said. “Laura and I connected years ago. I’ve been involved in the theater since 1986.”
Maples was a student at the University of North Alabama that year when his roommate began handling sound for the UNA Show Chorus Line. He said he got involved working sound and hasn’t turned back from performance arts since.
“It’s been a creative outlet,” he said. “From designing sets to designing sound. So much creativity goes into directing.”
Maples said channeling that creativity into a local production begins with choosing the right script.
He said he and Connelly spend a great deal of time reading scripts, considering how the community will receive the characters and whether those characters are a good fit for the pool of actors who typically audition for parts through the Zodiac Players.
“We narrow it down from there and present it to a board, which approves the next production,” Maples said.
The same was true for “The Red Velvet Cake War.” Maples said the three main characters are played by three outstanding actors who have been lifelong friends. The chemistry between the players helps bring the relationship of the three characters to life, he said.
Amy Lampbright plays Gaynelle, the lead character who sets the tone for the play “having ‘accidentally’ crashed her minivan through the bedroom wall of her husband’s girlfriend’s doublewide,” according to a play synopsis.
Tori Helms and Jennifer Kilpatrick will each play two of Gaynelle’s cousins, Peaches and Jimmie Wyvette, respectively.
“The story is how the three come together,” Maples said. “One is going through a bit of a mid-life crisis. She is going through a divorce. So, this life crisis is happening and the three come together to host a family reunion to show the town and the family that they are good — that everything is okay with them.”
He said the fast-paced comedy throws a few curveballs into the mix.
“Just when you think everything has worked out, there is another twist. It’s a nice story in the end, and just a lot of fun,” Maples said, adding that the actors playing the parts are crucial to the success in the play’s deliverance.
“We have such a tight group of actors. The characters they are playing in the show need to have that chemistry, and they all really do,” Maples said. “They are like best friends, and they are playing cousins who know one another really well. These actors have that. It’s such a nice way to fill these characters out, and it’s wonderful when they can bring that chemistry and make it all work so well.”
Maples said his main objective is to ensure his audiences are entertained from the moment they find their seat to their exiting the theater.
“From a director’s standpoint, if people can come to the show and feel that they’ve identified with a character, if they have some laughs and entertainment, that’s what it’s all about,” he said.
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.