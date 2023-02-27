Melinda Crider was inspired by connections and communication when she began developing her latest sculpture series, “Guides, Guardians, and Other Connections,” but it was actually a lack of communication that influenced the final results.
“There was a body of work I had developed right before the pandemic,” she said. “During the lockdown, I had time to reflect on what I thought was important and what I wanted to come out in my work. That’s communication.”
She said the 18 months spent in solitude with her husband reminded her not to take those connections for granted, and hosting Thanksgiving over Zoom with her family reminded her how precious that time together really is.
“It was also a great time to focus on my work,” she said, adding that a piece sometimes takes on a life of its own, and her completed work is often quite different from the idea she saw in her mind at the start.
“I like to sculpt things that tell a story,” she said. “My memories, experiences in dreams and realities are the things that inspire me. Once I engage and commit to a piece, I find a theme and string a series of work together.”
Crider first began exploring her artistic abilities as a young girl growing up in the Birmingham area. Although she is an established sculptor, her artistic journey began with drawing and painting.
“I had some inspiring art teachers at a very young age. It’s wonderful to have great teachers,” Crider said. “I remember my fourth-grade art teacher selected one of my drawings for the Alabama State Fair. It was so encouraging and enlightening. It stuck with me.”
Crider was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, before her parents moved the family to central Alabama. It’s those formative years in Birmingham that Crider credits for sparking her interest in painting, a practice she still often uses when developing ideas for her clay figures.
Following high school, she enrolled at Atlanta College of Arts.
“I began an in-depth study of clay and pottery in an apprenticeship program for three years at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center. I went into sculpting, and I did pottery for many years,” she said.
Eventually, she found her niche in three-dimensional sculpting and has become known for using Georgia clay to hand build her figures.
Sculpting a single figure takes time. Crider said her largest pieces, which stand about 23 inches tall, take at least six weeks to complete. They are fired multiple times using underglazes, washes or beeswax until she’s pleased with the end result.
She said many of her pieces “lean on a surreal edge” with mythological figures, guardians and goddesses inspiring her work. She aims to evoke a sense of mystery with each piece, encouraging viewers to think as they form opinions about her work.
As Crider felt she was influenced by great artists at a young age, she now takes time to pass on her knowledge and encourage other blooming sculptors and painters.
Though she resides in Atlanta, she has a second studio near Auburn and taught private lessons before the COVID pandemic.
“I’m thinking about teaching lessons again, and possibly holding the occasional workshop,” Crider said. “I learn from teaching, probably as much or maybe even more than the students do. I enjoy the camaraderie with students and engaging with the material alongside them. It’s a delightful and stimulating experience.”
While Crider’s work is often showcased in temporary displays like the “Avant: Five Contemporary Voices” exhibit at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art in Tuscumbia, some of her work is featured in the permanent collections of Georgetown University, Kaiser Permanente, Fulton County Arts Council and St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Crider said she’s grateful to have formed a successful career from her passion.
“It’s very special to me to come into my studio every day and let this be my life,” she said. “I’m happiest when I’m able to be present and let the magic begin as I find those connections and work through the mysteries of each art piece.”
