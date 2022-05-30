Matt Upton’s involvement in local community theater did not occur immediately upon moving to Florence in 2008, but after a few years of supporting his wife’s involvement, he stepped into a role.
“They happened to need an extra character in a show that she was working on, and I agreed to do it,” he said. “I enjoyed the people who I got to work with, so I did a few more shows.”
Eventually, Upton said he began assistant directing for a friend before directing his on show for the first time in 2018, a play called “Proof” at the Shoals Theatre.
Now, four years later, Upton is directing “Rabbit Hole,” a production that he said has been three years in the works.
“I read the script of ‘Rabbit Hole’ and was incredibly interested in directing it,” he said. “It was originally selected for the 2020 season at the Shoals Theatre, but obviously that was shifted around.”
Upton was attracted to “Rabbit Hole” because he said he likes stories and scripts that play into the way the characters interact and communicate with each other.
“A lot of theater — and I value all types of theater — is about spectacle,” he said. “It is about the musical number, the big set, or the flashy fight scene. I am drawn to the personal relationships we have as human beings and plays that emphasize and focus on those things.”
This show, like others Upton has enjoyed directing, has a very small cast — just five individuals. It focuses on very real people with struggles in their lives and the way they interact and communicate with one another in conflict.
Upton said the small cast creates a very intimate rehearsal setting, especially since there is only one scene in the entire play where all five actors take the stage at the same time. Instead, just two or three characters usually interact at once, working through the play’s theme: grief.
“Really, it is about how we process grief — not just humanity in general, but within the same family,” Upton said. “One person may process grief by holding onto certain things that help them remember their loss, while another may cope best by removing reminders from their daily path.
“’Rabbit Hole’ shows not only how the individual characters process that grief but how they either succeed or fail at communicating those differences.”
Upton said the most challenging aspect of the show has been its emotional intensity.
While he emphasized that there is always a time challenge in community theater because the directors and actors are volunteering their time outside of jobs and familial obligations. It becomes even more difficult when adding such a strong emotional element to the play.
However, he said the same emotional depth and effort are the most rewarding parts of a production like “Rabbit Hole.”
“It is hard work, but it is incredibly gratifying to see it pay off in the performances,” Upton said. “It is wonderful to reach the double-edged sword of landing a moment in a way that both breaks peoples’ hearts but also really captivates them.”
Despite the emotional intensity of the show, Upton said it is not purely serious. In his opinion, the writing shows a true snapshot into the daily lives of those who have gone through loss without ignoring everyday moments.
“Washing the dog, going to the supermarket, joking around with siblings or parents at a birthday party — it shows the moments that catch your breath when you are going about a normal day and realize grief is still there and waiting for you,” Upton said. “It is not all drab and depressing; it is very real and contains very funny, down to earth moments.”
