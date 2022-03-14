The Tennessee Valley Museum of Art’s upcoming exhibition, “Darshan: Visions of India,” opens next weekend.
The exhibition will include more than 17 Indian American artists and has been championed by a committee of regional Indian Americans to help curate a good representation of Indian culture.
Before the exhibition, the museum is hosting an open festival to welcome folks to the cultural events. We spoke with Jennifer Keeton at the Tennessee Valley Arts Association to find out what to expect.
Q: How did “Darshan: Visions of India,” get its start?
A: Over a year ago, a local Indian American artist we have worked with many times, Amita Bhakta, started working with us to create an installation of Indian American art. She helped us put together a list of Indian American artists who we could feature in one of the exhibits that is part of the overall installation. Now, it is turning into a major art event.
Q: What are the various exhibits planned?
A: Bhakta will have an exhibit of her work, and each piece in her exhibit is an interpretation of a different line from an ancient Sanskrit text.
Additionally, Geeta Dave, an Indian American who lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has sent us a large array of her artwork, and she is also lending some beautiful pieces of traditional Indian embroidery — beadwork and textiles — that we are using to transform one of our galleries into an installation that will be a traditional rural Indian home. Some of those pieces are over 100 years old.
There will also be an invitational show of work from Indian Americans around the country. These individuals are from the list of artists Bhakta helped us curate, and they represent the vast differences in Indian cultures.
Q: What is your hope for the exhibition?
A: One of the things we are really hoping to convey is how much diversity there is within Indian culture. The different regions of the country all have different traditions, which is one of the main reasons we wanted to include the invitational exhibition in this installation. We are not providing one idea of what Indian culture looks like, but we are exploring everything that India is through the artistic mediums of Indian Americans who represent the differences present in the culture.
Q: Can folks expect a demonstration of those differences at the opening festival next weekend?
A: Absolutely! There will be some traditional dancing featured, hands-on activities demonstrating traditional Indian art techniques, demonstrations of Indian art and techniques, Indian food, a storyteller who will tell some ancient Sanskrit children’s stories, and the museum will have free admission that day as the exhibits open.
Many of the artists from across the country who are featured in the invitational exhibition will be present for a meet-and-greet and to share stories of their culture and answer questions.
It is an event led by Indian Americans who are bringing their culture to Tuscumbia in the way they want our community to view India. Kids will enjoy the event and the exhibits, and so will adults, especially those interested in cultural exchange. It is really appropriate for all ages, and it is a great way to kick off six weeks of events that will include Saturday lectures and even a dance performance.
The timing of the festival is great, too. It is taking place as a kick-off to Holi, the Indian celebration of rebirth and renewal. It is almost like a spring opening festival, known as the Festival of Colors, so it is great to begin this exhibition that celebrates the diversity of Indian culture alongside a holiday that focuses on revitalization.
alyssa.marks@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736
