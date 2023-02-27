Each year since 1998, the University of North Alabama screens film submissions from all over the world, but the annual George Lindsey UNA Film Festival is especially proud to showcase the work of Alabama filmmakers.
Several writers, directors, actors and actresses from the Shoals are showcased annually, according to Michael Johnson, the department chair for UNA Cinematic Arts & Theatre.
UNA alumnus Mary Charles Ramsey, whose script “The Chair at the Edge of the Woods” is being recognized as Best Short Screenplay at this year’s festival, she said she gravitated from painting to filmmaking because she loved the collaborative aspect of screenwriting and directing.
Similarly, Dan King, a Jasper man who also graduated from UNA, then joined Florence native Ryan Kindahl to create the short film “Last Request,” said those collaborative efforts came full circle for him this year.
The pair’s first completed project will be screened at the UNA film festival named for George S. Lindsey, who was also raised in Jasper and attended UNA.
Johnson said the George Lindsey UNA Film Festival gives students and up-and-coming filmmakers the opportunity to learn more about the industry and their crafts — something Lindsey himself was also passionate about.
(Screenings are held at The Alley Cat, 128 W. Tombigbee St., Florence; the UNA Communications Building, 602 N. Pine St., Florence; or The Mane Room, 310 N. Pine St., Florence)
11 a.m. Screening
• “Rural Revival” (0:51:00)
at The Alley Cat
Noon Screenings
• “In Between” (0:16:01)
• “Discovery” (0:11:20)
• “The Struggle Within” (0:13:05)
at The Alley Cat
12:30 p.m. Screening
• “Sink the Alabama” (1:27:00)
At UNA Comm Building
1 p.m. Screenings
• “Summer School” (0:07:52)
• “The Lady and the Lover” (0:23:41)
• “Death of a Mockingbird” (0:08:14)
at The Alley Cat
2 p.m. Screenings
• “In Memory Of” (0:19:26)
• “Symptomatic” (0:03:46)
• “In Visions” (0:10:27)
at the Alley Cat
3 p.m. Screening
• “Machine: Vivat Apparatus” (1:08:53)
at The Alley Cat
4:30 p.m. Screenings
• “Just Sign the Papers” (0:04:20)
• “Queen: Killer Queen” (0:03:60)
• “Taman Shud 10.16.6” (0:14:08)
• “Linda Gets Justice” (0:26:27)
at The Alley Cat
4:30 p.m. Screenings
• “Nature Nurture” (0:04:44)
• “Purple Hours” (0:02:24)
• “The Narrative” (0:11:21)
at The Mane Room
6 p.m. Kick-off Party
At Gallery at 126, 126 W. Tombigbee St.
8 p.m. Special Screening
• “It’s Only Life After All” documentary film following the life and careers of the band Indigo Girls
at The Mane Room
10 a.m. Screenings
• “Animal in Ascension” (0:05:21)
• “I’m the Girl” (0:16:18)
• “Lily’s Mirror” (0:14:14)
at The Mane Room
10 a.m. Screenings
• “Messages to the Dead” (0:18:15)
• “Happy Trails” (0:19:32)
at The Alley Cat
11 a.m. Screenings — UNA Spotlight
• “FYE-R” (0:03:00)
• “Death in Training” (0:04:24)
• “Ash and Dust” (0:10:00)
• “The Ball” (0:05:57)
• “Playlist” (0:14:17)
• “Crescendo” (0:05:00)
• “Colouring the Void” (0:29:23)
• “Delivered” (0:03:52)
at The Mane Room
12:30 p.m. Screening
• “Out and About” (1:23:00)
at the Alley Cat
1 p.m. Screening
• “Musher” (1:15:00)
at The Mane Room
2 p.m. Screenings
• “Essentials” (0:17:16)
• “Get Away” (0:17:03)
• “Last Request” (0:14:49)
- • “Mother Fcker” (0:08:00)
at The Alley Cat
2:30 p.m. Screening
• “Giving Birth to a Butterfly” (1:21:52)
at The Mane Room
3:30 p.m. Screenings
• “Plant Parenthood” (0:10:18)
• “Smart Ass” (0:18:02)
• “Speak in a Whisper” (0:34:12)
at The Mane Room
3:30 p.m. Screenings
• “Asphyxia” (0:06:59)
• “Choice” (0:12:31)
• “Begin Again” (0:14:13)
at The Alley Cat
4:30 p.m. Screening
• “Sweetwater Rd” (0:39:41)
at The Alley Cat
5 p.m. Screening
• HS Film Contest
at The Mane Room
6 p.m. Block Party
at Tombigbee Street and Pine
7:30 p.m. Special Screening
• “The Death of Dick Long”
- Content may not be suitable for some audiences; viewer discretion advised
at The Mane Room
10 a.m. Screenings
• “Game Plan” (0:07:43)
• “Hardcore” (0:09:57)
• “Jump” (0:19:53)
• “Goodnight” (0:04:00)
• “Deception” (0:21:20)
at UNA Comm Building
10 a.m. Screening
• “Warrior Retreat” (0:27:00)
at The Alley Cat
10:30 a.m. Panel: Veterans Mental Health
At The Alley Cat
11:30 a.m. Screening
• “Experimental Curator” (1:00:00)
at The Alley Cat
11:30 a.m. Screenings
• “In Deed and in Truth” (0:06:20)
• “Undying Faith” (0:48:37)
at UNA Comm Building
12:30 p.m. Screenings
• “In Sausage Row” (0:37:38)
• “Krush the Wrestler” (0:14:00)
at The Alley Cat
1 p.m. Screening
• “Bank 2” (0:43:28) Daniel Hill
at UNA Comm Building
2:30 p.m. Screening
• “An Act of Worship” (1:30:00)
at UNA Comm Building
4 p.m. Screening
• “Waiting for the Light to Change” (1:29:00)
at UNA Comm Building
7 p.m. George Lindsey UNA Film Festival Awards Show
at The Mane Room
Doors open at 6:15 for VIP Passholders and at 6:45 p.m. for others
