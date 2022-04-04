Charlette McDaniel admits that she has always been creative and spent years painting, but despite her previous creative endeavors, her adventure with the art of mosaics is one that she was initially hesitant to begin.
“I had actually always wanted to do stained glass, but I was afraid,” she said. “You have to be so exact with glass cuts.”
When she started to see mosaic pieces, McDaniel said she saw an opportunity to venture into the realm of glass art in a less intimidating manner. With a little encouragement and lessons in glass cutting from a friend, she was able to begin.
McDaniel said she got online, purchased books and devoured all the information on mosaics she could find.
In the beginning, she said her creations were generally smaller pieces — she often used vases to construct candleholders. She would sometimes take her pattern from a Tole Painting book.
“Believe it or not, I still have the first couple of pieces I ever did,” McDaniel said.
Sometimes, she uses an item, like a mirror, that has a patterned frame, and she simply follows the pattern that already exists with her mosaic.
In other instances, she said that she sees something and tries to follow the design. This was the case with a birdbath she created after having a vision while looking through a kaleidoscope, and a hummingbird she created after seeing it on a t-shirt.
However, in some cases, McDaniel said that her designs come to her more like visions.
“Sometimes, it just happens — it comes from within,” she said. “Those are the cool pieces that I love the most.”
In fact, for McDaniel, the pieces that come from within are demonstrative of the spiritual connection she found through creating mosaic art.
“When I started this, I had gone through a divorce, and my life was just in pieces,” she said. “Mosaics helped me put the pieces back together — it was both a spiritual and therapeutic endeavor.”
During this period of her life, McDaniel created a mosaic cross, and she said she felt the Lord guiding her throughout the creation.
“The base was the Lord — the firm foundation,” she said. “The broken glass was my life, and the grout that held it all together was the Holy Spirit.”
Although McDaniel does not sell her mosaic pieces, she does donate items for fundraisers, including several crosses for church fundraisers. She also joined a group on Facebook that led to some of her mosaic garden spheres being featured in a magazine.
McDaniel loves to share her passion for mosaic art with others, from grandchildren and ladies at church to her sister, who she said is now passionate about the hobby, too.
She said that she sees mosaics as a rare form of art with which many are unfamiliar.
When she thinks about her favorite part of mosaics, McDaniel insists that the finished project is not the best part of the art form — it is the journey or process she enjoys the most.
“I can go into my garage, and it is like four hours turn into a minute,” she said. “It is a very spiritual thing for me, so when I spend that much time creating, I am usually in conversation with God the whole time, which is awesome.
“People will ask if I listen to music while at work and what kind, but so many days that I go out there, I just want the silence.”
