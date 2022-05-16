When Katie Graham was an art student at the University of North Alabama, someone approached her about creating a portrait of their pet, and her pet portrait side hustle was born.
“I said ‘yes,’ and then I just kept doing it to make a little extra cash in college,” Graham said. “It has been about six years, and I am still doing pet portraits.”
Graham got her start in art at a young age. While an interest was always there, she credits her high school art teacher for helping her grow exponentially and encouraging her to pursue it in college.
Now, Graham said she paints every day, often in the home studio she and her husband, a ceramic artist, share.
Painting is Graham’s favorite art style, and she said it is the form of art at which she most excels. Generally, around Christmastime, she paints pet portraits for commission.
“I post examples of what I do online, usually on Facebook,” she said. “People will send me a picture of their pet or pets, and I create either an oil or watercolor painting.”
Graham said the seasonal project usually covers the cost of the Christmas gifts that she purchases each year.
Currently, Graham said she prefers oil painting. While she started in watercolor and believes both mediums have great qualities, she said that she enjoys the vividness of the colors of oils.
Of the paintings she will exhibit in the upcoming Pets in Paint show at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, two are watercolors and three are oils.
“My two cats are in there, and my husband has a pet praying mantis I painted,” she said. “I also painted a friend’s horse and another friend’s two dogs.”
Graham said that she likes painting nature, flowers, and skulls in addition to pets, but she described her collection of paintings of one of her cats as “insane.” She said the cat is often the subject of her work, and she is continuously adding to the collection.
“I am definitely an animal lover,” she said. “We have two cats — Big Cat and Miss Dotty.”
As an animal lover, Graham said she really likes that the Pets in Paint exhibition is supporting the Colbert County Animal Shelter. Additionally, she thinks it is great that it is a show featuring mostly commission-based artists, because she said folks who do commission work do not usually get to participate in shows.
Graham thinks it is awesome that the Tennessee Valley Arts Association will host a shelter adoption event in conjunction with the Pets in Portrait exhibit.
“My youngest cat, Miss Dotty,” is a shelter animal,” she said. “The posting for her made it sound like she was really an unlovable cat, but once we brought her home, she was so affectionate. She is awesome. Shelter animals really deserve a chance.”
