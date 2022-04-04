When William Freeman first discovered the play “The Case of Humanity vs. Pontius Pilate” 12 years ago, he said he was absolutely fascinated by the premise of the performance and the script.
Now, he is preparing to direct the show for the second time.
“The first time, I was doing a little theater at Magnolia Church of Christ at the time, and we actually performed it there with local church members and a church audience,” he said.
It went so well that years later, in 2019, when the Zodiac Players were searching for show ideas, Freeman, who volunteers with the Zodiac Players’ board, suggested the play.
“At the time, we thought we could throw it in the next Easter,” he said. “We knew it was the type of show that could rehearse elsewhere and be thrown on the stage at the last minute, which made it a bonus for the Shoals Theatre.”
Then, right after the cast began rehearsing, COVID-19 struck and shut everything down. For Freeman, finally having the opportunity to bring the play to the Shoals community is exciting.
“It is such a unique play, and nothing like it has been done at any of the theaters around here,” he said. “I think it will appeal to a broad audience for the same reason it drew me in — the uniqueness of it being a courtroom trial where Pilate and other historical individuals are brought back to the present day in a modern courtroom.”
According to Freeman, in the play Pontius Pilate stands trial for ordering the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The twist — the verdict is left in the hands of 12 jurors who are chosen from the audience at the show’s commencement.
However, Freeman said not to worry — if you have no interest in being selected for the jury, you will safely remain an audience member.
“The jury is chosen by a limited random selection,” he said. “As you enter the theater, someone will ask if you are willing to serve on the jury. If you think that would be fun and accept, they will write your name down and place it in the bailiff’s box. When the show begins, the bailiff will randomly select 12 names from his box.”
Freeman said those 12 individuals will then go up to the stage where a jury box will be set up like a real courtroom. The jurors will watch the case unfold from this vantage point, where they will see the events leading up to the crucifixion unfold through the eyes of witnesses — folks like Mary, mother of Jesus, Joseph of Arimathea, and Nicodemus — while the two attorneys present their cases.
“The two attorneys have very good arguments,” Freeman said. “If you are a juror, you will have a lot to consider at the end of the night.”
Although Freeman said that Christians are aware that Pilate’s actions were all part of God’s design for a Savior, he said it is still fun to consider the “what if” regarding Pilate’s choice.
Additionally, he emphasized that you do not have to be a Christian to enjoy this play.
“One of the incredible things about this play is that it is dealing with historical figures and events that, even if you do not believe in God, are proven to have existed by sources other than the Bible,” said Freeman. “It is one of the things that makes the show appeal to such a broad audience.”
Another thing that adds to the play’s appeal is the fact it is far from being a typical theater show.
“If you do not like theater, this is a perfect show for you, because it is theater, but it is not,” he said. “You can really think about going to a trial and being in the gallery of a courtroom. You are not attending a play where you watch actors and get swept away — you are attending court.”
One of the most exciting elements of attending the show — it could end differently during different performances.
“When the attorneys have finished presenting their cases, we will close the curtain and all the actors will vacate the stage,” said Freeman. “Only the bailiff and the jurors will remain.
“The jury will have approximately seven minutes to deliberate and determine their verdict. Once they decide, everyone will be called back to the stage, the curtain will open, and the verdict will be read — Pilate will be pronounced innocent or guilty.”
alyssa.marks@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.