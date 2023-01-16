Gracie Tribble entered the Farming Feeds Alabama photo contest with low expectations. Having just dabbled in the craft she considers a hobby, Tribble was shocked to learn she had placed third in the statewide contest that included entries from 200 contestants.
Tribble, a junior attending Mississippi State University, said she first learned about the contest from her friend and classmate, Josie Chance.
“Josie Chance and I were on our way to Louisville (Kentucky) for the 2022 Mississippi State Livestock Judging. She was on the same team that I was, and she was interning at Alfa as well over the summer,” Tribble said. “She told us about this contest. I decided to enter, and you know how these things go, you submit and never know.”
The contest sponsored by the Alabama Farmers Federation “encourages people to continue to capture farm life,” according to Marlee Moore, the federation’s publication director.
“This tells helps tell the story of Alabama farmers,” she said.
Tribble grew up on a poultry and cattle farm situated on the Lauderdale and Limestone county line. Her parents, Chad and Stacy Tribble, and their agricultural professions have inspired Tribble to pursue a career in ag business, but the daily farm life also inspires her photography.
“We have a commercial cow and calf operation, and the farm has broiler houses. We grow for Pilgrim’s Pride,” Tribble said. “You know, beef and poultry are two of the biggest agricultural commodities in the state. I couldn’t think of a better subject for the photograph than to represent those two together for the contest.”
While farming has been a part of her life since she was born, capturing photos around the farm has been a more recent venture, Tribble said.
“I got my digital camera four or five years ago and I take it wherever I go,” she said. “I was just kind of self-taught. I have some friends who are into photography. You know you giggle and learn through trial and error. It started as a hobby.”
While she stepped in to take senior photos for her brother, Gabe Tribble, who graduated from West Limestone High School in 2021, Gracie said her favorite subjects are the cattle and the farm equipment.
“There is a lot of beauty in every day. You know birthing is a miracle, but even watching calves and being able to capture them,” she said.
“My parents taught me to appreciate the little things. I appreciate the process and what it takes to get products from the farm to the grocery store, and I love capturing those little moments in between.”
One of Tribble’s favorite photos happened by chance when she caught a newborn calf wandering up to her with her camera.
“You’ve heard the expression ‘curiosity killed the cat.’ Well, they have nothing on little calves,” Tribble said laughing. “They’ll walk around and inch a little closer and a little closer. I was out watching one day, and I think it was a good shot. One little calf wandered right over. I got his portrait closeup.”
Tribble’s third-place prize shot, she titled “Summer Pastures,” captures four grown bulls in her parents’ pasture surrounded by poultry houses. The photo won her $50 in the Adult Division of the contest for entrants 16 years old and up.
According to the Alabama Farmers Federation, winning photos will be featured in the March 2023 issue of “Neighbors” magazine.
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com
