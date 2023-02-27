When Mary Charles Ramsey enrolled for her first semester at the University of North Alabama, she had very little experience in screenwriting or filming, but she knew she wanted to explore more of the university’s Cinematic Arts & Theatre Department.
“Like a lot of students, I wasn’t certain of the direction I wanted to go,” Ramsey said. “I’d always been big into movies, and in general, I’ve always been creative, and I’ve always been drawn to the arts.”
A native of Pontotoc, Mississippi, Ramsey said she developed an interest in oil paints and watercolors at a young age. When she began exploring options for continuing her education, she chose UNA, not only because the school was about a two-hour drive from her hometown, but also specifically for its course offerings in film.
“Film is unlike any other artform,” she said. “Painting is very singular, and even writing — I’m sitting alone and trying to get words on a page wondering is this good enough, or am I even on the right track?
“Filmmaking is very multilayered. It is a very collaborative process.”
Ramsey, who graduated from UNA in 2019, has explored several aspects of her field from writing scripts to directing the scenes she’s helped create. She loves that her craft allows her to shift back and forth between the two.
Since producing her first short film, “Family Dinner,” she said she’s grown as a storyteller, but she’s also gained invaluable experience in the technical work behind the camera.
“My first film was a horror/thriller, but I don’t claim it because I probably wouldn’t show it to anyone today. It’s not my best work,” she said with a laugh. “I am still proud of it, because I watch it now and see that this is where I started. Since then, there’s been so much growth.”
Like many screenwriters starting out, Ramsey said she draws inspiration from a single concept.
Once the writing begins, she said she’s learned to add depth and determine a central theme or message she wants to convey in the piece, and then she’s challenged with figuring out the best way to communicate that message through images.
As a podcast producer, she said she was inspired to write “The Chair at the Edge of the Woods,” after bing watching an 80-episode true crime podcast that followed a series of unrelated crimes.
Her short film, still in production, is about a guilt-ridden man who is attempting to cover up his infidelity along with other crimes he’s committed.
“I wrote this script last year coming out of the pandemic,” she said. “The cast is very scaled down — there is one main character. The script follows this man, but his wife’s voice is very present. Her part is voice over. The protagonist is in desperate search for this chair, and he has to come to terms with the things he’s done in his life and the consequences of his actions.”
Ramsey’s thriller follows a string of other suspenseful scripts and films, including “Doorway,” which won Best Student Film at the 2019 Tupelo Film Festival, and “Dirty Santa,” the comedic short narrative film that won the Jason Flynn Memorial Award at the George Lindsey Film Festival in 2021.
While she’s mostly produced thrillers and a couple of drama and horror films, she said she’s developed a passion for developing genre-bending scripts and is trying her hand at comedy.
“There is not a genre out there that I don’t like,” she said. “As a young filmmaker, it’s easy to produce horror because it works with a limited cast, and it’s just easy. Comedy is the hardest.”
Ramsey said she’s inspired by New Hollywood films of the late 1960s and ‘70s like “Dog Day Afternoon,” which she said serves as a great character study because a majority of the film takes place inside a bank during an attempted robbery.
“I think it’s hard to say for any writer that they don’t draw from their own experiences, or see some of themselves come out in their work, but one of my favorite things about filmmaking is talking to other people, hearing their stories, and processing that into my own work,” she said, adding that she’s also drawn a lot of inspiration from watching Rob Reiner’s directed films “Stand By Me,” “When Harry met Sally,” and “Misery.”
“He’s definitely one of my favorites because he has such presented range,” she said. “That’s something I admire and try to emulate in creating my own films.”
or 256-740-5736.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.