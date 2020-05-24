FLORENCE — While people all over the country know the Shoals area for its contributions to the music industry, locals know that the arts community reaches far beyond music. Performing arts of all kinds are everywhere you look.
“For an area no larger than the Shoals, we have a huge amount of live theater. Many towns only have one community theater and maybe a high school drama department. Here in the Shoals, we are blessed with three community producing organizations which sponsor five different performance groups, at least six high schools producing live theater, and a university theater department, as well as independent productions every year,” said Amanda Perry, managing board member of The Z.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, these organizations, and many others like them, have had to cancel and/or postpone productions. “Since the beginning of the shut-down, I can think of at least 10 productions right here in the Shoals that have been canceled or postponed, some indefinitely,” said Perry. Since most of these organizations are dependent on ticket sales for the bulk of their operating expenses, canceling shows can be devastating, even threatening their continued existence.
Theaters everywhere are trying to come up with solutions. Many are pivoting to online, streaming options. While this doesn’t provide the same experience as a live performance in a theater, it does allow a creative outlet for artists.
Perry spends a lot of time looking at what theaters in other parts of the country are doing, hoping to find some solutions that would work for The Z. “Unlike retail, or even restaurants, we don’t have something tangible that we can sell online or through curbside pickup. Being dark means zero income, which means we are in danger of losing our space before this is over,” she said.
A couple of weeks ago, Perry noticed a group of theaters in New York state banding together to create live, e-theater as a way of fundraising. “Quarantine e-Theatre has raised over $10,000 for community theaters in their region. When I saw it, I immediately realized we could do that, and maybe help each other survive,” Perry said.
She started by reaching out to The Ritz Theater in Sheffield, Shoals Community Theatre in Florence, Theatre Huntsville and Evil Cheez Productions in Huntsville. She proposed soliciting original, unproduced works from playwrights and offering to present weekly live readings of these new works via Zoom. Instead of charging admission, donations would be collected for a different theater each week. “It seemed like a no-brainer. Each organization reaches a different audience, so we all extend our reach and help each other at the same time,” Perry said. “We just want to see theater continue to thrive in the area when we can perform on stage again.”
All of the groups were excited at the prospect. Leslie Gates, of Theatre Huntsville, said, “I thought it would be fun to work with other groups. We don't get the chance to do that much. But we can explore this new digital landscape together and learn from each other, especially when we are creating digital performances, which are not in our normal wheelhouse.” The current organization committee is Perry, Stephanie Vickers representing The Ritz, Steifon Passmore representing Shoals Community Theatre, Leslie Gates for Theatre Huntsville, and Wayne Miller for Evil Cheez.
The group chose May 25 for the first live reading and put out the call for scripts. Within three days they received more than 15 submissions. “We had already decided to begin the series with a play by Wayne Miller, so we could get started as quickly as possible. We never dreamed we would have so many submissions so quickly,” said Perry.
The first live reading, “Communion,” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday. R-rated for adult subject matter and language. A Q&A with the playwright, Wayne Miller, will follow the reading. The first beneficiary of donations will be Evil Cheez Productions of Huntsville. Two of Miller’s other works have been performed at The Z in the past two years, “Bloodless” and “The Belles of Whitechapel.”
The link for the live stream will be available on the group’s Facebook page, Monday Night at the e-Theater. Each of the participating theaters will also have the link on their own social media platforms. A recorded version will also be posted after the event for those who were not able to view it live. There is no minimum donation, but viewers are encouraged to donate as if they had bought tickets to a regular show. Proceeds will go to the designated theater each week to be used to cover operating expenses for each group while shut down.
For information, contact any of the participating theatre groups or visit the Facebook page for “Monday Night at the e-Theater.”
