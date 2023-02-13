Garrett Turner considers it an honor to play Ike Turner, even if he is considered to be the villain in “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Tina Turner’s rags to riches story.
“It’s very fair to say I am the villain in our story,” said Garrett Turner, who is embodying the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer on tour with “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” which opened on the upper east coast in September and will include stops in Memphis, Tennessee, and Atlanta, Georgia, this month.
“It’s an emotionally taxing role. It is great and it is difficult embodying a man who went through a lot of abuse and doled out a lot of abuse,” Garrett said. “But it is an honor to play him for a number of reasons. I get to explore the man who was an icon in his own right. He also plays an integral part in this slice of Black history, which we tell in our story.”
Garrett, who has no known relation to Ike or Tina Turner, was born in Birmingham and grew up in Florence. He’s spent the last nine years in New York building a successful and expansive career as an actor.
“I grew up singing in church,” said Garrett, who joined the Mars Hill show choir his freshman year, and performed as Templeton the rat in a high school production of “Charlotte’s Web” his senior year.
“I guess you can say I’ve always been drawn to performing,” he said, adding that it was a love of music and storytelling that led him to the limelight.
“I always enjoyed church choir and singing on stage, writing raps in English class in high school, writing poetry and performing poetry slams in New York. It’s been an amazing experience,” he said. “Theater is the place where everything came together.”
Garrett isn’t just well versed in performing arts through his experiences on stage or behind the camera. He’s also appeared in television episodes of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Madam Secretary.” He originated the role of Anger in the world premiere of “Thoughts of a Colored Man.”
Garrett graduated from Emory University in Atlanta and holds two master’s degrees from Queen Mary University of London and from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.
Garrett combined his passion for performing with another love for academia in preparing for his current role as Ike Turner. He admits portraying a real-life person comes with its own set of challenges distinct from bringing to life a fictional character.
“I did a lot of research to prepare for the part. I read his autobiography and a biography. I read Tina’s autobiography and things that were written about him just to get different vantage points of this story,” he said. “I scoured the internet. I watched videos, home videos, videos of them on the road, anything I could find that would help me find out who this guy is.
“I had to meet all that with who I am and two with Katori (Hall’s) amazing script,” he added. “You have to find that middle ground and pull from reason. You put in it who you are while trying to discover who your character is, and then you marry all that with the script.”
Garrett said he drew heavily from Ike Turner’s personal history in preparing for the role in the musical, which dives into the exploitative and abusive side of Ike and Tina Turner’s relationship.
“He was a Black man born in 1931 in the rural South. He was up against poverty and rampant racism,” Garrett said. “His father was lynched. He was sexually abused. Through all that, he learned to play piano, he learned guitar, and he started a band.
“He brought himself and his friends out of that poverty and gained acclaim and semi-fame in St. Louis. As fate would have it, he met Anna Mae Bullock (Tina Turner’s birth name) and, yeah, he seized the chance to capitalize on her talent.”
While Garrett sifts through the complexities behind the man and the monster he portrays, at the end of the day, he said his favorite part of the gig is working alongside his fellow cast members.
“They are an incredible group of people. I am this crazy, awful man on stage, but backstage, it’s just a fun time,” he said. “I also really love the lines. I think I have the best lines in the show. My parts are cutting and biting; it’s emotional. It’s amazing writing.”
Garrett is accompanied on tour by his wife, Bonita Jackson Turner, who is also forging a career in performing arts.
Garrett said it’s a rewarding, yet exhausting experience trekking across the country on tour with the musical cast and crew.
“We get one day off, but that is spent traveling to the next city. It’s go, go, go,” he said.
“My wife is a trooper to leave our nice apartment to come on the road. We take it all in stride.”
I’m trying to take care of her and of us. I do what I can to maintain the energy to be the husband I need to be, and to be a good cast member.
“It’s super exciting, but it can feel like an endless loop.”
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com
