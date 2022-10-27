A new season of the Salt and Pepper Roots Music series kicks off on Friday at the Mane Room in Florence and will showcase two distinct genres — Celtic and blues — according to organizer Russell Gulley.
Now in its seventh season, the Salt and Pepper Series stays true to its roots by raising awareness for lesser-known artists performing styles of music that date back hundreds of years, Gulley said.
“I believe that our most important aspect in presenting Salt and Pepper Roots Music Celebration is documentation of not only the artists but the heritage and tradition they represent,” said Gulley.
The latest installment of the series will feature Chambless and Muse performing the music of Scotland, Ireland and early America, and Charles “Sugar Harp” Burroughs singing blues and playing harmonica.
“Celtic music may not be the most popular music genre around, but it’s very significant in the foundation of the traditions that are the roots of our American soundtrack. I really appreciate Scooter Muse and Jil Chambless for bringing this part of our heritage to the Mane Room,” Gulley said.
“Same is true for Charles Burroughs, better known as ‘Sugar Harp.’ His style of blues harp plays on the traditional roots of the genre,” he said.
The show will also feature local artist Maxwell D. Russell, who Gulley called a Muscle Shoals “Blues Guru.”
Salt and Pepper Roots Music Celebration began in 2017 as a collaboration between the University of North Alabama, Alabama Folklife Association and Muscle Shoals Music Association to present and preserve the work of regional artists.
The effort has since grown to include partnerships with the Alabama Music Hall of Fame and the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio. Salt and Pepper Roots Music has also recently begun broadcasting with Alabama Public Television to help expand the series’ network.
“We’re growing,” Gulley said. “We’re really happy about the upcoming season. It will reflect both sides of deep roots music that had such an influence on the American soundtrack. … We as artists who were and still are involved in music are proud of what this industry has done in the Shoals.”
As a member of the Alabama Folklife Association, Gulley realized grant funds available through the National Endowment of the Arts could be used to further Salt and Pepper’s preservation efforts.
Gulley said the series has received grant funds from the Alabama State Council of the Arts, as well as the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, which help pay the performing artists and go towards the development of a season 8.
“It’s a community effort. We couldn’t do this without our partnerships, and we’re already working toward our next season,” Gulley said.
Season 7 will include shows slated for April and July of 2023. The series usually schedules a performance for January, but Gulley said the Salt and Pepper Series will focus on broadcasting with APT and pick things back up at UNA’s Mane Room in the spring.
The show on Friday begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door. Advance tickets are also available at Counts Brothers Music in Muscle Shoals, Ye Ole General Store in Florence, and at WZZA The Soul of the Shoals radio station in Tuscumbia.
“I feel that it is so important to pass the heritage down so if you have a middle or high school student, we’ll admit them for free,” Gulley added. Students need to present a student idea and RSVP to gulley35968@yahoo.com for a free pass. Information is available by emailing Gulley or by calling 727-308-8156.
