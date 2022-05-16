EDITOR’S NOTE: Debra Dombrowski, Arts Alive chairperson, said this year, to help the festival portray an accurate reflection of the community, they put out a call for emerging artists of color. After reviewing applications, scholarships were extended to four young artists of color who are brand new to Arts Alive. We spoke with two of the recipients who have ties to the Shoals community to learn more about the artistic additions they will bring to the festival.
Keana Brewster attended the University of North Alabama to obtain her undergraduate degree, and she fell in love with the city of Florence during her time in the community. However, she said she had never heard of Arts Alive while in college.
“I did not know about the festival until I saw a friend share about the scholarship opportunity,” she said.
Brewster decided to apply on a whim by answering a few questions and submitting some work. She said she was thrilled when she was approved, because this is the first festival in which her work will be displayed and available for sale.
“I am super excited,” she said. “It makes it 10 times more special that my first festival will be in Florence — it is such a beautiful place, and I am looking forward to being back in my old stomping grounds.”
Brewster said she considers her style of art abstract or impressionism. Currently, she is working on creating works using recycled materials in addition to paints.
“Typically, I work on canvas. I make plain acrylic paintings, but I also create a lot of three-dimensional works,” she said.
Three-dimensional art is something Brewster said she began working on recently. She said she tries to use materials she can recycle from her own kitchen, like paper towels, aluminum, or other similar items.
“I try not to manipulate it too much — I let it flow with the canvas and I work from there,” Brewster said. “It is a very free-flowing form of art, and it has helped me go with the flow not just on canvas but in life as well, which has helped me with anxiety.”
Brewster said her art tends to serve as a reflection of her emotions.
“When I get ready to paint, I really try to convey how I am feeling at the time,” she said. “What you see in the work is my thought process regarding whatever I may have been going through at the time combined with whatever material I can get my hands on.”
Mikayla Hammock grew up in northwest Alabama and visited Florence often. Although she had heard of Arts Alive, she said she never attended the festival.
Currently a student at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, she credits a professor for helping her uncover this opportunity.
“My illustrations professor, Doug Baulos, sent me the advertisement that the festival was looking for applicants for a scholarship,” Hammock said.
After a couple rounds of questions, Hammock said she was informed that she had received one of the scholarships. She is very excited for the opportunity to display her work, though she said this is not the first festival in which she has participated.
“I used to live in Huntsville, and I used to participate in Flying Monkey Art at Lowe Mill on Saturdays,” she recalled. “I wanted to get my art out there as soon as I was able to drive it places.”
Hammock credits very supportive parents for helping her meet her goals. When her art was accepted into the Birmingham Art Walk in 2019, her parents drove to town to help her set up her work.
Hammock describes her artwork as surrealist illustrations using primarily pen and watercolor. She said her booth set up generally includes her prints, as well as a few black and white T-shirt designs, some stickers, earrings, and mini-magnetic canvas paintings.
Of her body of work, her pen and ink animal series is her favorite.
“I create a portrait of an animal by drawing smaller versions of the animal in its natural habitat,” she said.
She has also created a rainbow series of watercolors illustrating a species of animals or insects in each color of the rainbow. Additionally, she has some standalone works, like a sailboat made up of swordfish.
However, Hammock said she prefers the pen to watercolor works.
“I love creating these optical illusions of a thing made up of itself,” she said. “It is easier to create the illusion if you do not have to worry whether the colors are accurate.”
