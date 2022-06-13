Chelsea Keeton loves theater, and she loves to travel. When her two worlds collided through her college majors — geography and theater — it led to a discovery that has been a dream come true.
“I went to school in New York for a brief moment, and I met a friend from New Zealand in the theater program,” Keeton said. “We would meet up in different countries around the world to keep in touch.”
Whenever the pair travelled, they took in a show because of their shared love for theater. One stop in Scotland became life-changing for Keeton.
“It was an event called ‘A Play, a Pie, and a Pint,’” she remembered. “It was during lunchtime, and you get about an hour play, a meat pie, and a pint — it could be beer, cider, water, or soda.”
The event was such fun that Keeton decided she had to share it with the Shoals community when she returned home, and P3 Theatre Co. — A Pie, a Pint, a Play — was born.
“I thought it was such an awesome idea, because you do not have to love theater to want to come see it,” Keeton said. “There is food involved, and food is how you get folks involved in things anyway.”
When Keeton returned to the University of North Alabama, she shared her discovery with a professor, but was told there was already too much theater in the area. However, when she reconnected with Mark Keeton, who would become her husband, he thought it was a great idea they needed to make happen.
After a couple years of working to find the right spot — Keeton knew they did not need a theater for 400 people, but a smaller, more intimate space — Singin’ River LIVE became P3’s home in 2018.
“We try to do three shows a year — February, June, and October,” Keeton said. “Generally, we stick to comedy or dark comedy, but sometimes the plays touch on deeper subject matter — always with a comedic undertone though.”
Keeton said the event is a great way to open the door to theater for people who generally are not interested in it.
At their first event in June 2018, Keeton said they were approached by people who wanted to understand what they were doing. Now, she said they are P3’s biggest fans and some of their dearest friends who never miss a show.
Another time, they met a couple on a blind date.
“It is the perfect event for a first date,” she said. “You are at a brewery, you can eat pizza, and whether you like it or not, there is a play to discuss.”
For Keeton, who describes herself as a swim coach by day, P3 has been a dream come true.
“I just always get teary eyed that I get to do this,” she said. “My heart belongs to the theater and the creative world, and I am always excited to share that with people.
“This was not my idea, it came from what I saw in Scotland, but I wanted to bring that home, back to the Shoals.”
