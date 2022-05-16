Mary Settle Cooney began a career with the Tennessee Valley Art Association in 1980. She became executive director in 1989, and she held that position for 30 years until her retirement.
By the time she retired, she had built a legacy in the artistic community of the Shoals, which she will be honored for with the Johnnie Dee Riley Little Lifetime Achievement award on May 18 at the Celebration of Alabama Arts in Montgomery.
Cooney believes the work was a group effort.
“I am overwhelmed with this award,” she said. “It is a community award, because it has taken all of northwest Alabama to build the art association into the institute it is today.”
Cooney said that the art association was founded to raise money to build a museum in 1963. That goal was met in 1972, and Cooney said it has continued to grow leaps and bounds.
“The association developed visual arts programs, fine arts, and even a music program — the Tennessee Valley String School,” she said. “They set a real example for quality and formed a community orchestra in the mid-1970s that outgrew the facilities and became the Shoals Symphony.”
When Cooney was hired, it was to help with a program to connect the art association to the Helen Keller Festival.
“I felt a calling, and I learned so much from the people of this community,” she said. “When I started, people worked night and day. The gifted artists, the musicians, the theater program — it was all going on in one gallery in Tuscumbia. It just exploded, and the community responded to the need to expand the opportunities.”
One such opportunity was the restoration of the abandoned historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Sheffield, which Cooney directed in 1985. Now, the theater is home to a performing arts school that provides training for students who lack access to performing arts programs.
Under Cooney’s leadership, the Tennessee Valley Art Association was transformed, and the education gallery at the museum, where local and traveling exhibitions are held, along with workshops and lectures, was recently named the Mary Settle Cooney Gallery in her honor.
Even still, Cooney believes her greatest achievement is one that will continue to provide for the arts community for years to come.
“I am most proud of the Art Association Foundation Endowment,” Cooney said. “It helps support the organization in tough times.”
