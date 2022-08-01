Hundreds of volunteers involved in theater throughout the Shoals and supporters of theater attended the 2022 Stanley Awards on July 21 at the Shoals Community Theatre.
Modeled after the Tony Awards, the Stanley Awards were created to recognize excellence in the local theater community.
This year’s winners were:
• Best Play — “Oleanna,” the Shoals Community Theater
• Best Direction of a Play — Keelie Sheridan for “Little Women”
• Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play — Michael Hill (John) in “Oleanna”
• Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Play — Macy Ladner (Carol) in “Oleanna”
• Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play — Tyler Hudson (Howard) in “Moon Over Buffalo”
• Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Play — Lucy Lemaster Hill (Roz Hay) in “Moon Over Buffalo”
• Best High School Play — “Silent Sky,” Colbert Heights High School Theater
• Best Direction of a High School Play — Adam Herring for “Silent Sky”
• Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a High School Play — Eli Oliver (Peter Shaw) in “Silent Sky”
• Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a High School Play — Taryn Kimbrough (Henrietta Leavitt) in “Silent Sky”
• Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a High School Play — Andrew Davis (Arnold) in “Nooses Off”
• Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a High School Play — Darcy Grace Durden (Margaret Leavitt) in “Silent Sky”
• Best Scene Design For a Play — Adam Herring in “Nooses Off”
• Best Lighting For a Play — C.J. Phillips in “Silent Sky”
• Best Costumes For a Play • Brooke Cartony and Jennifer Cartony in “The Many Disguises of Robin Hood”
• Best Sound For a Play — Valerie Willingham in “Oleanna”
• Best Musical — “Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical,” The Zodiac Players
• Best Direction of a Musical — Julia Matthews in “Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical”
• Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Musical — Tanner Rhodes (Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde) in “Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical”
• Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Musical — Macy Ladner (Lucy Harris) in “Jekyll and Hyde, The Musical”
• Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Roll in a Musical — Randy Pettus (Bishop of Baskingstoke) in “Jekyll and Hyde, The Musical”
• Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical — Larissa Huissen (Emma Carew) in “Jekyll and Hyde, the Musical”
• Best Musical Direction — Gene Ann Gifford in “Jekyll and Hyde, The Musical”
• Best Choreography — Lisa Valentine in “Jekyll and Hyde, The Musical”
• Best High School Musical — “Oklahoma,” Central High School Drama Department
• Best Direction of a High School Musical — Tonita Butler, Caroline Smith and Jana Willingham for “Oklahoma”
• Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a High School Musical — Hayden Haddock (Curly McClain) in “Oklahoma”
• Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a High School Play — Anna Darby (Laurey Williams) in “Oklahoma”
• Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Roll in a High School Musical — Elijah Letson (Lord Farquaad) in “Shrek, The Musical Jr”
• Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a High School Musical — “Emma Cate Morris (Aunt Eller) in “Oklahoma”
• Best Musical Direction of a High School Musical — Leesa Barber and Hannah Grace Thompson for “Disney, The Little Mermaid Jr.”
• Best Choreography For a High School Musical — Lauren Kelley in “Oklahoma”
• Best Scene Design for a Musical — Adam Herring in “Bright Star”
• Best Lighting For a Musical — Ethan Franks in “Jekyll and Hyde, The Musical”
• Best Costumes for a Musical — Juanita Wright in “Disney, The Little Mermaid Jr”
• Best Sound For a Musical — Ethan Franks in “Jekyll and Hyde, The Musical”
• Jim Lake Award — Randy Pettus
