The Shoals Community Theatre will reopen its doors after remaining dark due to COVID-19 on Thursday. The Pulitzer Prize nominated show, “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney, will be presented at 7:30 p.m.
The play was selected due to only having two characters and therefore can be done with social distancing and safety precautions on the stage. “Love Letters” opened on Broadway in 1988 and features the characters of Andrew Makepeace Ladd III, played by Randy Pettus and Melissa Gardner, played by Mary Ellen Killen.
The story brings complexity and humanity to Gurney’s timeless play about love, friendship, loss, challenges and the art of letter writing. In this play, Andrew and Melissa, both born to wealth and position, are childhood friends whose lifelong correspondence begins with birthday party thank you notes and summer camp postcards and moves to romance. These two continue to exchange letters through boarding school and college, where Andy excels at Yale and Law School while Melissa flunks out of a series of “good schools.”
Through life’s handiwork, both go their separate ways but always are drawn to each other by the tie of their innermost thoughts revealed in “Love Letters.” The characters in “Love Letters” have been played by such greats as John Rubinstein, Alan Alda, Martin Sheen, Christopher Reeve and Jason Robards, Candice Bergen, Carol Burnett, Lynn Redgrave and Kathleen Turner and Stockard Channing.
“This is a welcome back to the theatre show,” says Shoals Theatre Executive Board members Mary Ellen Killen and Randy Pettus. There will be limited seating and also Shane Bracy cleaning and disinfecting services will be following CDC guidelines to make the theatre safe. Masks are required.
Tickets are $10 each and are limited. Contact the Shoals Theatre at 256-764-1700 or Steve Price, theatre manager at 256-366-5529. Information and tickets are available at theshoalsthreatre.org.
The box office will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day this week before the show.
