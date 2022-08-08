220727 Nine to Five-10
Buy Now

Jennifer Adams (Judy Bernly), Randy Pettus (Frank Hart Jr.), Elizabeth Ragsdale (Violet Newstead), and Macy Ladner (Doralee Rhodes) on stage during rehearsal of the play “9 to 5 the Musical” at the Shoals Theater in Florence. [PAT HOOD/ TIMESDAILY]

Jacob Adams said the audience will be able to relate to what’s happening on stage during his debut as director of the play “9 to 5 the Musical,” which is based on the hit 1980 film staring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dabney Coleman.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

russ.corey@timesdaily.com

or 256-740-5738. Twitter

@TD_.RussCorey

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.