Jacob Adams said the audience will be able to relate to what’s happening on stage during his debut as director of the play “9 to 5 the Musical,” which is based on the hit 1980 film staring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dabney Coleman.
The premise of “9 to 5” centers around three employees who live out their fantasies of overthrowing their egotistical, sexist, boss, played by Coleman.
“I just think this story still resonates today,” the recent University of North Alabama graduate said. “For anyone who has been underprivileged or disrespected in the work place, they can easily relate to this story. I think this is a good story to laugh and to cry and to think about.”
The play was written by Patricia Resnick, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Colin Higgins. The local production stars Jennifer Adams as Judy Bernly, Elizabeth Ragsdale as Violet Newstead, Macy Ladner as Doralee Rhodes, and Randy Pettus as Frank Hart Jr.
“There’s a lot of time in watching the musical, it feels like you are watching the movie,” Adams said. “They really bring a lot of energy to the stage.”
While Adams has been involved in 25 or more plays around the Shoals, this will be his directorial debut. He won a Stanley Award in 2017 for Best Supporting Role in a Musical. He has also served as assistant director for several plays.
“This is my first project to do coming out of college,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of community theater around the Shoals. I’ve done a lot of musical showcases around the theater.”
Adams said he received a Bachelor of Science and Arts degree in theater from UNA.
In addition to starring in the film, Adams said Parton wrote all the songs featured in the musical, including the title score “9 to 5.”
Adams said this is the first time a local theater group has taken on “9 to 5.”
Pettus said it is a challenge to play Frank Hart Jr., who someone described as being as far from Pettus as could be possible. He said Hart is described as “a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.”
“I told the ladies when I got this part, I’m going to apologize right now for all these terrible lines that he says,” Pettus said. “I has been a bit of a challenge, remaining in that character the whole time.”
Pettus said he agrees the message of the musical will resonate with the audience.
“It’s very relatable, not only job-wise, but personal life wise,” Pettus said. “There are some personal stories you’ll hear, about divorce, an unfaithful spouse. Those are the tones that are going to ring through that people will catch on to.”
He also said the ensemble cast will complement the musical’s stars.
Parton’s songs, he said, “are full of hope, because that’s what Dolly is.”
Jennifer Adams said stepping into Judy Bernly’s role was a challenge.
“She’s the new employee who is undergoing a separation from her husband because he’s been unfaithful,” Adams said. “She steps into this thing and is very vulnerable. She grows into an independent, strong woman under the leadership of Doralee and Violet. They teach her how to get a backbone and be successful on her own without a man.”
Adams said she’s found herself getting angry with Pettus on stage because of the lines he has to recite.
“I’m also the character that shoots him four times,” she said.
Adams said being directed by her son has worked out well since they’ve worked together in theater for years.
“We’ve worked as a team for I would say five years already, with me directing shows with him as assistant director or stage manager,” she said. “He can kind of read my thoughts. It’s a undertaking your first time. Jacob has always been good at multitasking, which is a gift.”
