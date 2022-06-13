Kyndal Kilpatrick is starring as Dorothy in the upcoming production of “The Wizard of Oz” at the Shoals Community Theatre, but it is far from being the teenager’s first time onstage — or in the role.
“I was six weeks old the first time I was in a show,” Kilpatrick said. “My mom was directing ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ in 2005, and she got me that day — I am adopted — and I was a baby angel in the play.”
Her journey in the performing arts world was just beginning.
By the time Kilpatrick was four, she was auditioning for roles and playing parts like a little townsperson in “Aladdin,” and during her seventh grade year, she was cast as Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz” at her school.
“Getting to do the school shows was the best part,” she said. “I got to spend a lot of time with my friends, and my costume was made to fit me — I loved it.”
Now entering her junior year of high school, Kilpatrick said she was so excited for the opportunity to portray the role of Dorothy again. “The Wizard of Oz” has always been one of her favorite movies, and she said Judy Garland is one of her favorite actresses, too.
She was also out to prove a point when she auditioned for the role.
“I have been in a lot of plays that my mom directed, and people will comment that casting is biased,” Kilpatrick said. “I wanted to audition for this show that my mom had no part in casting to prove that I earn roles.”
Kilpatrick describes Dorothy as very playful and really sweet. She said she has enjoyed studying her character to nail down her mannerisms. She is most like her character in the relationship she shares with her dog.
“She and Toto are like me and my dog, Lexy,” Kilpatrick said. “Lexy is also playing Toto in the play.”
Although Kilpatrick said her little Yorkshire Terrier has not attended rehearsals yet, she said she has worked with her on her own, and she does not anticipate any problems with the pup.
“She will answer to anyone,” she said, “and she will go to anyone if you give her a treat or a pet, so it will not be too hard.”
Kilpatrick said that she loves being part of theater productions because of the people she gets to meet.
“Everyone you meet in plays has already accepted you,” she said. “I have made so many friends in plays — I do not think some people realize how fun theater is.”
She added that her friendships with her castmates are part of what make the production so special. The camaraderie between Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion is real.
Another relationship adds a fun challenge to her role this time, too — Kilpatrick’s mom, Jennifer Kilpatrick, is playing the role of the Wicked Witch of the West.
“It is one of her dream roles, and she is very convincing,” Kilpatrick said. “It is very funny though. It is hard for me to stay in character onstage when she is laughing and talking like the Wicked Witch.”
As Kilpatrick prepares for opening night, she is busily rehearsing lines and blocking. She said that she is in every scene but one in the musical, so there is not much time to even take a sip of water.
She is looking forward to sitting down and resting her feet during intermission, but not because her shoes hurt her feet.
“I love the ruby slippers,” Kilpatrick emphasized. “They are my favorite part of the costume. They are shiny and beautiful, and actually very easy to walk in.”
alyssa.marks@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736
