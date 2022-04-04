When Wickets’ member Adam Neal thinks about the comedy group’s first show back, he feels excited and hopeful for the future.
“Our last show was Feb. 29, 2020,” he said. “The world is completely different now than it was then, and I hope we can still be silly, because we are super excited to finally get back to it.”
Neal, who has been with The Wickets for more than a decade, and refers to himself as their self-proclaimed cat herder, said that the group tried to have virtual shows on social media to stay active. But after around eight months, they tapered off.
For an improvisational group that relies so heavily on audience interaction, he said it was nearly impossible to recreate the necessary energy on a virtual platform.
“The energy from an audience is irreplaceable,” Neal said. “You cannot manufacture that energy, that instant feedback.”
Knowing that is the case makes the upcoming performance even more important to the group, although there is a bittersweet element to the return, too.
“Our main venue shut down during the pandemic,” Neal recalled. “We usually had a show at the Z every six to eight weeks, but it is no longer there. We had to say goodbye to a theater that was home, where most of us met each other.”
However, Neal said the group is hopeful that this initiatory show at the Ritz Theatre’s new annex space, the Ritz Studio, will be successful, and The Wickets will have a new home.
According to Neal, audience members can anticipate a whole lot of fun and the opportunity for audience participation. He compared the group’s antics to something akin to the improv comedy show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” with a touch of respect to the theater.
“Our ratio is about 60/40, comedy/theater,” Neal said. “We want to honor the theater and the stage — most of us got here because we loved being part of the theater, but could not commit to the rehearsal schedules necessary to partake in a show due to family and work commitments, but that does not mean that we will not make fools out of ourselves to get a laugh.”
Neal described possible improv sketches that involved Wickets in positions where they did not know their own identity and must learn it through a series of interactions with one another and the audience.
Ultimately, he said each member is in it to just have fun.
“If we do something stupid, we are going to make fun of ourselves afterward,” he said. “We are very down to earth and love to have fun, and we just want people to have fun, too, so they have a good time and want to come back.”
alyssa.marks@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.