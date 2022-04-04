Art has played an important role in Lauren Bernard’s life for as long as she can remember.
While she has tried many different things with her artwork, she gravitates toward drawing, and her favorite medium is colored pencil — something that is evident in the works she submitted to Artistic Renderings of Youth last year and this year.
“For one of the pieces, I used marker as well, but they are mainly colored pencil,” she said. “They are realistic art pieces — though one is a little bit of a surrealism type.”
According to Bernard, she often gets ideas by searching for references online. When she sees one that she likes and wants to use, she will create her own version of the image or face.
Bernard, who said she enjoys drawing people a lot, added that her piece of an angel leans toward realistic fantasy. This is much different from last year’s realistic entry — a portrait of actor John Krasinski.
“I received first place in the ninth-10th grade division and a Best in Show ribbon as well,” Bernard said of her winnings last year. “It was my second year to participate, but it is really cool to see my art hanging up there.”
She also said that participating in annual youth exhibit challenges her to experiment more with her art. Last year, one piece used graphite, and using marker in this year’s submission was a deviation from her usual work, too.]
Attending the exhibition and viewing the art of others her age helps drive Bernard to continue her experimentation.
“I love the people at the Kennedy-Douglas Center for the Arts,” she said. “And I love looking at all the works from different people — it is very inspiring.”
