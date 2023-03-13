By Chelsea Retherford
When Alex Livingston, 14, moved to the Shoals from Indiana with his family, he already had a strong interest in performing arts.
Livingston, who plays Prince Robert opposite Caitlyn Spurgeon as Snow White in the upcoming Gingerbread Player’s production, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” said he loves embodying a new character, and learning how to best express himself through the emotions in the play.
“I’ve played in other things, church-wise, here and there,” he said. “I’ve always been homeschooled. Me and all my siblings. I’ve been in a few biblical plays. My dad used to be an evangelist. We would travel the country and sing, and I used to be this tiny little kid and I could hit the high notes. Not anymore. My voice has changed, but that experience really eliminated my stage fright.”
Since moving to Sheffield, he joined a community acting class, which he feels has helped him build connections and friendships in his new home. As he grew, so did his passion for being on stage.
“I found the acting class, so I started memorizing, like monologues and stuff, at home,” he said. “I just started watching a lot of stuff about theater and found the acting class. Then I found more people just as weird as me.
“I fit in here. It’s very fun, and I’m not just the odd one out.”
Spurgeon, 15, shared a love of memorizing lines, which paid off as she just landed her first major role in the upcoming play.
“I think the first time I auditioned, I was like nine, and I didn’t get a part,” the Florence High School student said. “I didn’t do theater for a while, but I got back into it in the fifth grade because they had a theater class at my school. Ever since then, I’ve been taking theater at school.”
Spurgeon said she recently played a semi-lead role as Lexi Vellum in her schools’ production of “The Literati Awards,” which features fictional literary characters attending an awards show, in which she played the host.
“I really like exploring different characters and just getting to be with different people. I make a lot of friends from this, and it’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was little,” Spurgeon said.
“When I’m performing in front of everybody, it gives me a better outlook of how I act in public. I was really shy as a kid, so I think I’ve definitely sprouted out of that since I’ve started performing.”
Chloe Wallace, a 12-year-old Florence Middle School student, said she is also drawn to theater because it allows her to discover the character she’s trying to portray.
Wallace plays The Magic Mirror, and although she had originally tried out for the lead, she said she’s enjoyed putting together her character for the supporting role.
“My favorite lines are at the very last scene where I foresee the queen — I’m the first one to say that she’s a bad soul,” Wallace said. “I like how mysterious my part is, and how you can find different ways to dig into the character.”
She said most of her scenes involve telling the queen or the Crone, played by Mary Baschab-Haslacker, her future.
Baschab-Haslacker said she got involved with the Gingerbread Players because her four children, Norma June, Penny, Otto and Madeleine, have found a love for the theater.
“I auditioned with them, and my daughter, Penny, is also in the play. She plays the Cat,” Baschab-Haslacker said. “She’s five, so it was her first time to audition. I was here for moral support, but I also enjoy it very much.”
She said her oldest daughter, Norma June, who also played in a recent production at the Ritz Theatre in Sheffield, was the first to audition and start performing. The rest of the Haslacker children loved watching their sister perform on stage and shortly followed suit.
While Baschab-Haslacker joined a drama club in high school, she said she put acting away for a time until her children got involved. Now she encourages her children to perform because it has helped build their self-confidence, and she feels it’s taught them important life lessons.
“In theater, you have to learn that you’re an essential part of a team,” she said. “Unlike team sports, there can’t be just one person who carries the whole team. In theater, everybody has to do their part, or it damages the whole show. That has been a good lesson for my kids — being able to put themselves in the place of others.
“It teaches them to overcome fear. You’ve got to be able to control your fear. I get up there, and if I screw up, I screw up and I roll with it. You’ve made a mistake, now you’ve got to just keep going. That’s life.”
