Fiction
1. "Walk the Wire" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
2. "If It Bleeds" by Stephen King (Scribner)
3. "Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
4. "Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
5. "Masked Prey" by John Sandford (Putnam)
6. "American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
7. "The Book of Longings" by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking)
8. "First Comes Scandal" by Julia Quinn (Avon)
9. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (Morrow)
10. "The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
11. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
12. "In Five Years" by Rebecca Serle (Atria)
13. “The Boy From the Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)
14. "Normal People" by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)
15. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
Nonfiction
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
2. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
3. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
4. "Hidden Valley Road" by Robert Kolker (Doubleday)
5. “The Great Influenza” by John M. Barry (Penguin)
6. "The House of Kennedy" by James Patterson and Cynthia Fagen (Little, Brown)
7. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
8. "I'm Your Huckleberry" by Val Kilmer (Simon & Schuster)
9. "Fortitude" by Dan Crenshaw (Grand Central)
10. “The Mamba Mentality” by Kobe Bryant (Melcher Media/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
11. "Front Row at the Trump Show" by Jonathan Karl (Dutton)
12. "Unorthodox" by Deborah Feldman (Simon & Schuster)
13. "A Woman of No Importance" by Sonia Purnell (Viking)
14. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
15. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
