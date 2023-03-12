Best-Sellers Mar 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fiction1. "Things We Hide from the Light" by Lucy Score (Bloom)2. "It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)3. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)4. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)5. "Burner" by Mark Greaney (Berkley)6. "Heart Bones" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)7. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)8. "Daisy Jones & The Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)9. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square/Atria)10. "The Last Kingdom" by Steve Berry (Grand Central)11. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)12. "Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)13. "I Have Some Questions for You" by Rebecca Makkai (Viking)14. "Someone Else's Shoes" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman)15. "The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley (Morrow)Nonfiction1. "Spare" by Prince Harry (Random House)2. "It's OK to be Angry about Capitalism" by Bernie Sanders with John Nichols (Crown)3. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)4. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)5. "The Light We Carry" by Michelle Obama (Crown)6. "Walk the Blue Line" by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann with Chris Mooney (Little, Brown)7. "All About Love" by bell hooks (Morrow)8. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)9. "Unscripted" by James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams (Penguin Press)10. "Love Pamela" by Pamela Anderson (Dey Street)11. "All My Knotted-Up Life" by Beth Moore (Tyndale Momentum)12. "The Nazi Conspiracy" by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)13. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)14. "The 1619 Project" edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein (One World)15. "Bittersweet" by Susan Cain (Crown) Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Botany Publishing Politics Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGreenhill man faces attempted murder, arson chargesTuscumbia man faces sodomy, electronic solicitation chargesC. Henry CopelandTimesDaily moving to delivery by postal serviceDwight Richard JefferiesShirley Williams SelfJacob Christopher WilliamsBryce DavisMuscle Shoals Jail inmate dies from apparent suicideRussell Romine Images Videos CommentedTimesDaily moving to delivery by postal service (2)George Lindsey UNA Film Festival recognizes Alabama filmmakers (1)US is struggling for its very soul (1)Wright reflects on 100 years of life (1)Leighton woman found with a stolen truck, $20K of tools (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Which breakfast food do you prefer? You voted: Pancakes: Waffles: Neither: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
