Fiction
1. "A Minute to Midnight" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
2. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
4. "Twisted Twenty-Six" by Janet Evanovich (Putnam)
5. "Blue Moon" by Lee Child (Delacorte)
6. "Tom Clancy: Code of Honor" by Marc Cameron (Putnam)
7. "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's)
8. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
9. "The Night Fire" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
10. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
11. "Olive, Again" by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
12. "Robert B. Parker's Angel Eyes" by Ace Atkins (Putnam)
13. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)
14. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
15. "The Water Dancer" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
Nonfiction
1. "A Warning" by Anonymous (Twelve)
2. "Triggered" by Donald Trump Jr. (Center Street)
3. "Me" by Elton John (Holt)
4. "Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
5. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
6. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
7. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
8. "Finding Chika" by Mitch Albom (Harper)
9. "The Body" by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)
10. "With All Due Respect" by Nikki R. Haley (St. Martin's)
11. "The Plot Against the President" by Lee Smith (Center Street)
12. "Blowout" by Rachel Maddow (Crown)
13. "I heard You Paint Houses" by Charles Brandt (Steerforth)
14. "Home Work" by Julie Andrews with Emma Walton Hamilton (Hachette)
15. "The Book of Gutsy Women" by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)
