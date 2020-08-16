Fiction
1. "Deadlock" by Catherine Coulter (Gallery)
2. "1st Case" by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts (Little, Brown)
3. "Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
4. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
5. "The Order" by Daniel Silva (Harper)
6. "Near Dark" by Brad Thor (Emily Bestler/Atria)
7. "The Guest List" by Lucy Foley (Morrow)
8. "28 Summers" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
9. "Then She Was Gone" by Lisa Jewell (Atria)
10. "American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
11. "Golden in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)
12. "Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
13. "The End of Her" by Shari Lapena (Pamela Dorman)
14. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
15. "Mexican Gothic" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)
Nonfiction
1. "Too Much and Never Enough" by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)
2. "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)
3. "On Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan)
4. "How to be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
5. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
6. "The Answer Is ..." by Alex Trebek (Simon & Schuster)
7. "Begin Again" by Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (Crown)
8. "How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps" by Ben Shapiro (Broadside)
9. "The Room Where It Happened" by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster)
10. "So You Want to Talk About Race" by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal)
11. "Intimations" by Zadie Smith (Penguin)
12. "Breath" by James Nestor (Riverhead)
13. "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" by Michelle McNamara Harper
14. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)
15. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
