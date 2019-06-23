Fiction
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
2. "Shadow Warrior" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
3. "Unsolved" by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)
4. "City of Girls" by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)
5. "Fall" by Neal Stephenson (Morrow)
6. "Skin Game" by Stuart Woods and Parnell Hall (Putnam)
7. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
8. "Wolf Rain" by Nalini Singh (Berkley)
9. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
10. "Queen Bee" by Dorothea Benton Frank (Morrow)
11. "The Lost Girls of Paris" by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)
12. "Redemption" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
13. "Searching for Sylvie Lee" by Jean Kwok (Morrow)
14. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
15. "Past Tense" by Lee Child (Bantam/Dell)
Nonfiction
1. "Unfreedom of the Press" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)
2. "Siege" by Michael Wolff (Holt)
3. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
4. "The Mueller Report" with related materials by The Washington Post (Scribner)
5. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
6. "Howard Stern Comes Home Again" by Howard Stern (Simon & Schuster)
7. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
8. "Sea Stories" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central)
9. "Range" by David Epstein (Riverhead)
10. "The Moment of Lift" by Melinda Gates (Flatiron)
11. "The British are Coming" by Rick Atkinson (Holt)
12. "The Conservative Sensibility" by George F. Will (Hachette)
13. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
14. "The Mueller Report" with an introduction by Alan Dershowitz (Skyhorse)
15. "A Woman of No Importance" by Sonia Purnell (Viking)
