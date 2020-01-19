Fiction
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
2. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. "The Last Wish" by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit)
4. "The Wives" by Tarryn Fisher (Graydon House)
5. "Such a Fun Age" by Kiley Reid (Putnam)
6. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
7. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
8. "Daisy Jones & The Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
9. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
10. "A Minute to Midnight" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
11. "Criss Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
12. "Blood of Elves" by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit)
13. "Blue Moon" by Lee Child (Delacorte)
14. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
15. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
Nonfiction
1. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
2. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
3. "Catch and Kill" by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)
4. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
5. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
6. "Why We Sleep" by Matthew Walker (Scribner)
7. "Say Nothing" by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)
8. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
9. "Midnight in Chernobyl" by Adam Higginbotham (Simon & Schuster)
10. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
11. "Me" by Elton John (Holt)
12. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
13. "The Library Book" by Susan Orlean (Simon & Schuster)
14. "The Body" by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)
15. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.