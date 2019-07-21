Fiction
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
2. "Summer of '69" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
3. "The Reckoning" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
4. "Evvie Drake Starts Over" by Linda Holmes (Ballantine)
5. "Backlash" by Brad Thor (Emily Bestler/Atria)
6. "City of Girls" by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)
7. "Someone to Honor" by Mary Balogh (Berkley)
8. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
9. "Mrs. Everything" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
10. "Cottage by the Sea" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
11. "Lost and Found" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
12. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
13. "Nine Perfect Strangers" by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron)
14. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
15. "Surfside Sisters" by Nancy Thayer (Ballantine)
Nonfiction
1. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
2. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
3. "Unfreedom of the Press" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)
4. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
5. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
6. "Howard Stern Comes Home Again" by Howard Stern (Simon & Schuster)
7. "The Mueller Report" with related materials by The Washington Post (Scribner)
8. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
9. "The British Are Coming" by Rick Atkinson (Holt)
10. "Songs of America" by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw (Random House)
11. "The Sixth Man" by Andre Iguodala with Carvell Wallace (Blue Rider)
12. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb Houghton (Mifflin Harcourt)
13. "American Predator" by Maureen Callahan (Viking)
14. "Midnight in Chernobyl" by Adam Higginbotham (Simon & Schuster)
15. "The Man Who Sold America" by Joy-Ann Reid (Morrow)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.