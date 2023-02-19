Best-Sellers Feb 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fiction1. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)2. "It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)3. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)4. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)5. "Heart Bones" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)6. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square/Atria)7. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)8. "Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)9. "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)10. "Exiles" by Jane Harper (Flatiron)11. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)12. "The House in the Pines" by Ana Reyes (Dutton)13. "November 9" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)14. "Things We Never Got Over" by Lucy Score (Bloom)15. "Daisy Jones & The Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

Nonfiction
1. "Spare" by Prince Harry (Random House)
2. "Love Pamela" by Pamela Anderson (Dey Street)
3. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
4. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
5. "The Nazi Conspiracy" by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)
6. "Never Give an Inch" by Mike Pompeo (Broadside)
7. "The Light We Carry" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
8. "Cobalt Red" by Siddharth Kara (St. Martin's)
9. "All About Love" by bell hooks (Morrow)
10. "The 1619 Project" edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein (One World)
11. "And There Was Light" by Jon Meacham (Random House)
12. "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" by Matthew Perry (Flatiron)
13. "Straight Shooter" by Stephen A. Smith (Gallery/13A)
14. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
15. 