Fiction
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
2. "Mrs. Everything" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
3. "Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact" by Mike Maden (Putnam)
4. "The Oracle" by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell (Putnam)
5. "Unsolved" by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)
6. "City of Girls" by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)
7. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
8. "Recursion" by Blake Crouch (Crown)
9. "The Summer Guests" by Mary Alice Monroe (Gallery)
10. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
11. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
12. "Redemption" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
13. "Past Tense" by Lee Child (Bantam/Dell)
14. "Queen Bee" by Dorothea Benton Frank (Morrow)
15. "The Summer of Sunshine and Margot" by Susan Mallery (HQN)
Nonfiction
1. "Unfreedom of the Press" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)
2. "Songs of America" by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw (Random House)
3. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
4. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
5. "Howard Stern Comes Home Again" by Howard Stern (Simon & Schuster)
6. "The Mueller Report" with related materials by The Washington Post (Scribner)
7. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
8. "Siege" by Michael Wolff (Holt)
9. "Sea Stories" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central)
10. "The Enemy of the People" by Jim Acosta (Harper)
11. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
12. "The British are Coming" by Rick Atkinson (Holt)
13. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
14. "The Moment of Lift" by Melinda Gates (Flatiron)
15. "More Than Enough" by Elaine Welteroth (Viking)
