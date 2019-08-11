Fiction
1. "One Good Deed" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
2. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
3. "The New Girl" by Daniel Silva (Harper)
4. "The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
5. "The Reckoning" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
6. "Thrawn: Treason" by Timothy Zahn (Del Rey)
7. "Under Currents" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's)
8. "Summer of '69" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
9. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
10. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
11. "Window on the Bay" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
12. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
13. "City of Girls" by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)
14. "Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine" by Gail Honeyman (Penguin)
15. "The Sekkers" by Heather Graham (MIRA)
Nonfiction
1. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
2. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
3. "Three Women" by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)
4. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
5. "The Mueller Report" with related materials by The Washington Post (Scribner)
6. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)
7. "Unfreedom of the Press" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)
8. "Justice on Trial" by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery)
9. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
10. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
11. "American Carnage" by Tim Alberta (Harper)
12. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb Houghton (Mifflin Harcourt)
13. "Because Internet" by Gretchen McCulloch Riverhead
14. "Crisis in the Red Zone" by Richard Preston (Random House)
15. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
