Fiction
1. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
2. "28 Summers" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
3. "Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
4. "Sex and Vanity" by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday)
5. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
6. "The Guest List" by Lucy Foley (Morrow)
7. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
8. "The Summer House" by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)
9. "Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
10. "Friends and Strangers" by J. Courtney Sullivan (Knopf)
11. "The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
12. "Home Before Dark" by Riley Sager (Dutton)
13."American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
14. "Mexican Gothic" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)
15. "Daring and the Duke" by Sarah MacLean (Avon)
Nonfiction
1. "The Room Where It Happened" by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster)
2. "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)
3. "How to be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
4. "Stamped from the Beginning" by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type)
5. "So You Want to Talk About Race" by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal)
6. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
7. "Between the World and Me" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau)
8. "The Color of Law" by Richard Rothstein (Liveright)
9. "Begin Again" by Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (Crown)
10. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
11. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
12. "Me and White Supremacy" by Layla F. Saad (Sourcebooks)
13. "Born A Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
14. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
15. “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage)
