Fiction
1. "Blue Moon" by Lee Child (Delacorte)
2. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. "The Night Fire" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
4. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
5. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
6. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
7. "Find Me" by André Aciman (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
8. "The 19th Christmas" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
9. "The Deserter" by Nelson DeMille and Alex DeMille (Simon & Schuster)
10. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)
11. "Ravenous" by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse)
12. "Doctor Sleep" by Stephen King (Scribner)
13. "The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek" by Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal with Lance Rubin (Crown)
14."The Water Dancer" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
15. "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday)
Nonfiction
1. "The Beautiful Ones" by Prince, edited by Dan Piepenbring (Spiegel & Grau)
2. "Me" by Elton John (Holt)
3. "Blowout" by Rachel Maddow (Crown)
4. "Catch and Kill" by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)
5. "The Plot Against the President" by Lee Smith (Center Street)
6. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
7. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
8. "Dumpty" by John Lithgow (Chronicle Prism)
9."Three Days at the Brink" by Bret Baier (Morrow)
10. "The Body" by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)
11. "Guilty by Reason of Insanity" by David Limbaugh (Regnery)
12. "Permanent Record" by Edward Snowden (Metropolitan/Holt)
13. "The Way I Heard It" by Mike Rowe (Gallery)
14. "The Book of Gutsy Women" by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)
15. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
