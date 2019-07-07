Fiction
1. "Summer of '69" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
2. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
3. "The Reckoning" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
4. "City of Girls" by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)
5. "Mrs. Everything" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
6. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
7. "Unsolved" by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)
8. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
9. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
10. "Good Omens" by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett (Morrow)
11. "Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact" by Mike Maden (Putnam)
12. "The Oracle" by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell (Putnam)
13. "Cottage by the Sea" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
14. "There Goes My Heart" by Bella Andre (Oak)
15. "Past Tense" by Lee Child (Bantam/Dell)
Nonfiction
1. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
2. "Unfreedom of the Press" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)
3. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
4. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
5. "The Mueller Report" with related materials by The Washington Post (Scribner)
6. "Howard Stern Comes Home Again" by Howard Stern (Simon & Schuster)
7. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
8. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
9. "Songs of America" by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw (Random House)
10. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)
11. "Sea Stories" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central)
12. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb Houghton (Mifflin Harcourt)
13. "The Moment of Lift" by Melinda Gates (Flatiron)
14. "The Choice" by Edith Eva Eger Scribner
15. "The British are Coming" by Rick Atkinson (Holt)
