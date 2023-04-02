Best-Sellers Apr 2, 2023 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fiction1. "I Will Find You" by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)2. "Hello Beautiful" by Ann Napolitano (Dial)3. "It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)4. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)5. "Daisy Jones & The Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)6. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)7. "Never Never" by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street)8. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)9. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square/Atria)10. "Heart Bones" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)11. "Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)12. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)13. "Pineapple Street" by Jenny Jackson (Pamela Dorman)14. "Things We Hide from the Light" by Lucy Score (Bloom)15. "Storm Watch" by C.J. Box (Putnam)Nonfiction1. "Saved" by Benjamin Hall (Harper)2. "Spare" by Prince Harry (Random House)3. "Paris" by Paris Hilton (Dey Street)4. "The Courage to Be Free" by Ron DeSantis (Broadside)5. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)6. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)7. "The Longest Race" by Kara Goucher with Mary Pilon (Gallery)8. "The Light We Carry" by Michelle Obama (Crown)9. "Walk the Blue Line" by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann with Chris Mooney (Little, Brown)10. "All About Love" by bell hooks (Morrow)11. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)12. "Enchantment" by Katherine May (Riverhead)13. "Belonging" by Michelle Miller with Rosemarie Robotham (Harper)14. "All My Knotted-Up Life" by Beth Moore (Tyndale Momentum)15. "It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism" by Bernie Sanders with John Nichols (Crown) 