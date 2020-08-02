Fiction
1. "The Order" by Daniel Silva (Harper)
2. "Peace Talks" by Jim Butcher (Ace)
3. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
4. "28 Summers" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
5. "Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
6. "The Guest List" by Lucy Foley (Morrow)
7. "Sex and Vanity" by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday)
8. "A Walk Along the Beach" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
9. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
10. "Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
11. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
12. "Cajun Justice" by James Patterson and Tucker Axum (Grand Central)
13. "American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
14. "Utopia Avenue" by David Mitchell (Random House)
15. "The Summer House" by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)
Nonfiction
1. "Too Much and Never Enough" by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)
2. "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)
3. "How to be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
4. "The Room Where It Happened" by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster)
5. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
6. "Alexander Hamilton" by Ron Chernow (Penguin)
7. "Begin Again" by Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (Crown)
8. "So You Want to Talk About Race" by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal)
9. "The Color of Law" by Richard Rothstein (Liveright)
10. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
11. "A Very Punchable Face" by Colin Jost (Crown)
12. "The New Jim Crow" by Michelle Alexander (New Press)
13. "Me and White Supremacy" by Layla F. Saad (Sourcebooks)
14. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
15. "Stamped from the Beginning" by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type)
