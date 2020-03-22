Fiction
1. "House of Earth and Blood" by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)
2. "Long Range" by C.J. Box (Putnam)
3. "The Numbers Game" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
4. "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
5. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
6. "Blindside" by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)
7. "Lethal Game" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
8. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
9. "You Are Not Alone" by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (St. Martin's)
10. "Trace Elements" by Donna Leon (Atlantic Monthly)
11. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
12. "Writers and Lovers" by Lily King (Grove)
13. "The Jetsetters" by Amanda Eyre Ward (Ballantine)
14. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
15. "Normal People" by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)
Nonfiction
1. "The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson (Crown)
2. "The Mamba Mentality" by Kobe Bryant (Melcher Media/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
3. "Unknown Valor" by Martha MacCallum (Harper)
4. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
5. "The MAGA Doctrine" by Charlie Kirk (Broadside)
6. "Open Book" by Jessica Simpson with Kevin Carr OʼLeary (Dey St.)
7. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
8. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
9. "The Hope of Glory" by Jon Meacham (Convergent)
10. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
11. "John Adams Under Fire" by Dan Abrams and David Fisher (Hanover Square)
12. "A Very Stable Genius" by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig (Penguin Press)
13. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
14. "Say Nothing" by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)
15. "Dark Towers" by David Enrich (Custom House)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.