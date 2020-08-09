Fiction
1. "Near Dark" by Brad Thor (Emily Bestler/Atria)
2. "The Order" by Daniel Silva (Harper)
3. "Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
4. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
5. "The Guest List" by Lucy Foley (Morrow)
6. "28 Summers" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
7. "Axiom's End" by Lindsay Ellis (St. Martin's)
8. "Peace Talks" by Jim Butcher (Ace)
9. "American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
10. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
11. "Then She Was Gone" by Lisa Jewell (Atria)
12. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
13. "Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
14. "The Book of Lost Names" by Kristin Harmel (Gallery)
15. "Sex and Vanity" by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday)
Nonfiction
1. "Too Much and Never Enough" by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)
2. "The Answer Is ..." by Alex Trebek (Simon & Schuster)
3. "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)
4. "How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps" by Ben Shapiro (Broadside)
5. "How to be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
6. "The Room Where It Happened" by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster)
7. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
8. "On Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan)
9. "Begin Again" by Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (Crown)
10. "So You Want to Talk About Race" by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal)
11. "Twilight of Democracy" by Anne Applebaum (Doubleday)
12. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
13. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)
14. "Walking with the Wind" by John Lewis and Michael D'Orso (Simon & Schuster)
15. "Stamped from the Beginning" by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type)
