Fiction
1. "The Night Fire" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
2. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. "The Deserter" by Nelson DeMille and Alex DeMille (Simon & Schuster)
4. "The Burning White" by Brent Weeks (Orbit)
5. "Agent Running in the Field" by John le Carré (Viking)
6. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
7. "The 19th Christmas" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
8. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
9. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)
10. "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday)
11. "The Water Dancer" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
12. "Meant to be Yours" by Susan Mallery (HQN)
13. "To the Land of Long Lost Friends" by Alexander McCall Smith (Pantheon)
14. "Bloody Genius" by John Sandford (Putman)
15. "Olive, Again" by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
Nonfiction
1. "Me" by Elton John (Holt)
2. "Catch and Kill" by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)
3. "Three Days at the Brink" by Bret Baier (Morrow)
4. "Blowout" by Rachel Maddow (Crown)
5. "Dumpty" by John Lithgow (Chronicle Prism)
6. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
7. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
8. "Permanent Record" by Edward Snowden (Metropolitan/Holt)
9. "Touched by the Sun" by Carly Simon (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
10. "The Way I Heard It" by Mike Rowe (Gallery)
11. "The Body" by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)
12. "Do You Mind If I Cancel?" by Gary Janetti (Flatiron)
13. "Dear Girls" by Ali Wong (Random House)
14. "Home Work" by Julie Andrews with Emma Walton Hamilton (Hachette)
15. "Edison" by Edmund Morris (Random House)
