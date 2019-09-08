Fiction
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
2. "Old Bones" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central)
3. "The Last Widow" by Karin Slaughter (Morrow)
4. "The Art of Racing in the Rain" by Garth Stein (HarperCollins)
5. "One Good Deed" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
6. "The Inn" by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)
7. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown)
8. "The Turn of the Key" by Ruth Ware (Scout)
9. "The Bitterroots" by C.J. Box (Minotaur)
10. "The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
11. "Tidelands" by Philippa Gregory (Atria)
12. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
13. "Outfox" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)
14. "The Reckoning" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
15. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
Nonfiction
1. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
2. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
3. "How to be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
4. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
5. "Three Women" by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)
6. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
7. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
8. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb Houghton (Mifflin Harcourt)
9. "Thank You for My Service" by Mat Best with Ross Patterson and Nils Parker (Bantam)
10. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
11. "Trick Mirror" by Jia Tolentino (Random House)
12. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
13. "Anthony Bourdain: The Last Interview and Other Observations" with an introduction by Helen Rosner (Melville House)
14. "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)
15. "Ball of Collusion" by Andrew C. McCarthy (Encounter)
