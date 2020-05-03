Fiction
1. "Masked Prey" by John Sandford (Putnam)
2. "Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
3. "Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
4. "American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
5. "The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
6. "The Last Emperox" by John Scalzi (To)
7. “The Boy From the Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)
8. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (Morrow)
9. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
10. "Savage Son" by Jack Carr (Emily Bestler/Atria)
11. "In Five Years" by Rebecca Serle (Atria)
12. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
13. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
14. “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)
15. "Redhead by the Side of the Road" by Anne Tyler (Knopf)
Nonfiction
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
2. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
3. "The House of Kennedy" by James Patterson and Cynthia Fagen (Little, Brown)
4. "Hidden Valley Road" by Robert Kolker (Doubleday)
5. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
6. "Front Row at the Trump Show" by Jonathan Karl (Dutton)
7. “The Great Influenza” by John M. Barry (Penguin)
8. "About Your Father and Other Celebrities I Have Known" by Peggy Rowe (Forefront)
9. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
10. "Unorthodox" by Deborah Feldman (Simon & Schuster)
11. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
12. "A Woman of No Importance" by Sonia Purnell (Viking)
13. "Fortitude" by Dan Crenshaw (Grand Central)
14. “The Mamba Mentality” by Kobe Bryant (Melcher Media/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
15. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
