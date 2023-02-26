Best-Sellers Feb 26, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fiction1. "Encore in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)2. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)3. "It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)4. "Heart Bones" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)5. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)6. "Someone Else's Shoes" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman)7. "Secretly Yours" by Tessa Bailey (Avon)8. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)9. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square/Atria)10. "Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)11. "Unnatural History" by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)12. "Radiant Sin" by Katee Robert (Sourcebooks Casablanca)13. "Icebraker" by Hannah Grace (Atria)14. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)15. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

Nonfiction
1. "Spare" by Prince Harry (Random House)
2. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
3. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
4. "Love Pamela" by Pamela Anderson (Dey Street)
5. "The Light We Carry" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
6. "People Vs. Donald Trump" by Mark Pomerantz (Simon & Schuster)
7. "Never Give an Inch" by Mike Pompeo (Broadside)
8. "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" by Matthew Perry (Flatiron)
9. "The Nazi Conspiracy" by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)
10. "All About Love" by bell hooks (Morrow)
11. "Bad Mormon" by Heather Gay (Gallery)
12. "Finding Me" by Viola Davis (HarperOne)
13. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
14. "Walk the Blue Line" by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann with Chris Mooney (Little, Brown)
15. 