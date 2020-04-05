Fiction
1. "The Boy from the Woods" by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)
2. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
3. "Smoke Bitten" by Patricia Briggs (Ace)
4. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
5. "Hit List" by Stuart Woods (Putnam)
6. "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
7. "In Five Years" by Rebecca Serle (Atria)
8. "The Mirror & the Light" by Hilary Mantel (Holt)
9. "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" by Rae Carson (Del Rey)
10. "A Conspiracy of Bones" by Kathy Reichs (Scribner)
11. "Blindside" by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)
12. "Long Range" by C.J. Box (Putnam)
13. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
14. "Journey of the Pharaohs" by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (Putnam)
15. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
Nonfiction
1. "The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson (Crown)
2. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
3. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
4. "Open Book" by Jessica Simpson (Dey St.)
5. "The Great Influenza" by John M. Barry (Penguin)
6. "The Mamba Mentality" by Kobe Bryant (Melcher Media/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
7. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
8. "The Gift of Forgiveness" by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt (Pamela Dorman)
9. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
10. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
11. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
12. "Say Nothing" by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)
13. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
14. "Deadliest Enemy" by Michael T. Osterholm and Mark Olshaker (Little, Brown)
15. "John Adams Under Fire" by Dan Abrams and David Fisher (Hanover Square)
