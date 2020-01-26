Fiction
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
2. "Moral Compass" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
3. "Dear Edward" by Ann Napolitano (Dial)
4. "The Last Wish" by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit)
5. "Treason" by Stuart Woods (Putnam)
6. "The Vanishing" by Jayne Ann Krentz (Berkley)
7."The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
8. "Hunter Killer" by Brad Taylor (Morrow)
9. "Such a Fun Age" by Kiley Reid (Putnam)
10. "Long Bright River" by Liz Moore (Riverhead)
11. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
12. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
13. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
14. "The Country Guesthouse" by Robyn Carr (Mira)
15. "The Wives" by Tarryn Fisher (Graydon House)
Nonfiction
1. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
2. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
3. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
4. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
5. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
6. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
7. "Catch and Kill" by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)
8. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
9. "Why We Sleep" by Matthew Walker (Scribner)
10. "Range" by David Epstein (Riverhead)
11. "The Body" by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)
12. "Successful Aging" by Daniel J. Levitin (Dutton)
13. "Boys & Sex" by Peggy Orenstein (Harper)
14. "Me" by Elton John (Holt)
15. "Say Nothing" by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)
