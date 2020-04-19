Fiction
1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
3. "Valentine" by Elizabeth Wetmore (Harper)
4. "Texas Outlaw" by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown)
5. "The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)
6. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
7. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
8. “The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
9. “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)
10. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
11. "The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)
12. “Normal People" by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)
13. “The Mirror & the Light” by Hilary Mantel (Holt)
14. “Fate" by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse)
15.“The Night Watchman" by Louise Erdrich (Harper)
Nonfiction
1. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
3. "Front Row at the Trump Show" by Jonathan Karl (Dutton)
4. "More Myself" by Alicia Keys with Michelle Burford (Flatiron)
5. "The First Time" by Colton Underwood (Gallery)
6. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
7. "Wow, No Thank You" by Samantha Irby (Vintage)
8. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey St.)
9. “The Great Influenza” by John M. Barry (Penguin)
10. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
11. “The Mamba Mentality” by Kobe Bryant (Melcher Media/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
12. "Unorthodox" by Deborah Feldman (Simon & Schuster)
13. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
14. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
15. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
