Fiction
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
2. "Lost" by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)
3. "The Last Wish" by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit)
4. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
6. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
7. "Dear Edward" by Ann Napolitano (Dial)
8. "Such a Fun Age" by Kiley Reid (Putnam)
9. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
10. "The Outsider" by Stephen King (Scribner)
11. "Moral Compass" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
12. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
13. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
14. "Long Bright River" by Liz Moore (Riverhead)
15. "The Wives" by Tarryn Fisher (Graydon House)
Nonfiction
1. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
2. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
3. "Tightrope" by Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn (Knopf)
4. "Running Against the Devil" by Rick Wilson (Crown Forum)
5. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
6. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
7. "Uncanny Valley" by Anna Wiener (MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
8. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
9. "Catch and Kill" by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)
10. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
11. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
12. "Why We Sleep" by Matthew Walker (Scribner)
13. "Say Nothing" by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)
14. "American Oligarchs" by Andrea Bernstein (Norton)
15. "The Body" by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)
