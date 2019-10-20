Fiction
1. "Bloody Genius" by John Sandford (Putman)
2. "The Water Dancer" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
3. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)
4. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
5. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
6. "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday)
7. "Vince Flynn: Lethal Agent" by Kyle Mills (Emily Bestler/Atria)
8. "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's)
9. "A Mrs. Miracle Christmas" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
10. "Cilka's Journey" by Heather Morris (St. Martin's)
11. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
12. "The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
13. "Full Throttle" by Joe Hill (Morrow)
14. "Holy Ghost" by John Sandford (Putnam)
15. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown)
Nonfiction
1. "Blowout" by Rachel Maddow (Crown)
2. "The Book of Gutsy Women" by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)
3. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
4. "The United States of Trump" by Bill O'Reilly (Holt)
5. "Inside Out" by Demi Moore (Harper)
6. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
7. "Over the Top" by Jonathan Van Ness (HarperOne)
8. "Call Sign Chaos" by Jim Mattis and Bing West (Random House)
9. "Permanent Record" by Edward Snowden (Metropolitan/Holt)
10. "On Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan)
11. "Know My Name" by Chanel Miller (Viking)
12. "Where Do I Begin?" by Elvis Duran (Atria)
13. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
14. "Face It" by Debbie Harry (Dey St.)
15. "When Life Gives You Pears" by Jeannie Gaffigan (Grand Central)
