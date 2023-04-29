Best-Sellers Apr 29, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fiction1. "Dark Angel" by John Sandford (Putnam)2. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Marysue Rucci)3. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)4. "Yours Truly" by Abby Jimenez (Forever)5. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)6. "It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)7. "Lassiter" by J.R. Ward (Gallery)8. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square/Atria)9. "Hello Beautiful" by Ann Napolitano (Dial)10. "Daisy Jones & The Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)11. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)12. "Never Never" by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street)13. "The Only Survivors" by Megan Miranda (Marysue Rucci)14. "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
15. "Hang the Moon" by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

Nonfiction
1. "Outlive" by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford (Harmony)
2. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
3. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)
4. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
5. "You Could Make This Place Beautiful" by Maggie Smith (Atria/One Signal)
6. "Spare" by Prince Harry (Random House)
7. "Poverty, By America" by Matthew Desmond (Crown)
8. "I Swear" by Katie Porter (Crown)
9. "It. Goes. So. Fast". by Mary Louise Kelly (Holt)
10. "On the Origin of Time" by Thomas Hertog (Bantam)
11. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
12. "Got Your Number" by Mike Greenberg with Paul Hembekides (Hyperion Avenue)
13. "A Fever in the Heartland" by Timothy Egan (Viking)
14. "All About Love" by bell hooks (Morrow)
15. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)   
